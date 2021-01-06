Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Tuesday, 8:01-8:18 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of East South.
Tuesday, 8:42-8:53 a.m. — Medical call in the 2200 block of Smith Avenue.
Tuesday, 8:55-9:06 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Delaware Avenue.
Tuesday, 1:13-1:19 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of East Madison.
Tuesday, 2:13-2:50 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of East Seminary.
Tuesday, 3:10-3:26 p.m. — Sprinkler activation in the 500 block of South Gilbert.
Tuesday, 6:18-6:26 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Camelot Drive.
Tuesday, 11:18-11:21 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Delaware Avenue.
