Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Tuesday, 8:40-8:52 a.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Delaware Avenue.
Tuesday, 9:18-9:23 a.m. —Medical call in the 1200 block of North Franklin.
Tuesday, 2:14-2:29 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of National Avenue.
Tuesday, 6:02-6:24 p.m. — Food on stove in the 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.
Tuesday, 6:31-6:39 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of North Kimball.
Tuesday, 10:24-10:30 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of West Fairchild.
Tuesday, 10:50-11:07 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Bryan Avenue.
Tuesday, 11:46-midnight — Odor of natural gas in the 200 block of North Collett.
Wednesday, 4:14-4:27 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak.
Wednesday, 5:26-5:46 a.m. — Medical call in the 3500 block of North Vermilion.
