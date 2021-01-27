Firefighters responded to the following calls:

Tuesday, 8:40-8:52 a.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Delaware Avenue.

Tuesday, 9:18-9:23 a.m. —Medical call in the 1200 block of North Franklin.

Tuesday, 2:14-2:29 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of National Avenue.

Tuesday, 6:02-6:24 p.m. — Food on stove in the 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.

Tuesday, 6:31-6:39 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of North Kimball.

Tuesday, 10:24-10:30 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of West Fairchild.

Tuesday, 10:50-11:07 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Bryan Avenue.

Tuesday, 11:46-midnight — Odor of natural gas in the 200 block of North Collett.

Wednesday, 4:14-4:27 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak.

Wednesday, 5:26-5:46 a.m. — Medical call in the 3500 block of North Vermilion.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you