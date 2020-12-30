Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Monday, 9:19-9:22 a.m. — Accidental alarm in the 300 block of Eastgate Drive.
Monday, 1:50-1:57 p.m. — Illegal burning in the 1500 block of North Vermilion.
Monday, 5:21-5:32 p.m. — Good intent at Morin and Hampton.
Monday, 5:31-5:52 p.m. — Smoke in apartment in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Monday, 9:08-9:35 p.m. — Illegal burning in the 1500 block of North Vermilion.
Monday, 10:07-11:19 p.m. — Car fire next to residence in the 500 block of Forrest.
Tuesday, 4:36-4:54 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak.
Tuesday, 10-10:07 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of East Fairchild.
Tuesday, 2:07-2:33 p.m. — Two-vehicle accident at Fairchild and Jackson.
Tuesday, 3:15-3:27 p.m. — Carbon dioxide detector in the 1300 block of North Gilbert.
Tuesday, 3:24-3:40 p.m. — Burnt food on the stove in the 1500 block of Valleyview.
Tuesday, 5:21-5:34 p.m. — Medical call in the 3100 block of Cobblestone Lane.
Wednesday, 12:33-12:54 a.m. — Dryer fire – no damage – in the 1000 block of West Williams.
Wednesday, 12:46-1:23 a.m. — Medical call in the 2300 block of North Vermilion.
Wednesday, 1:19-1:32 a.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Harmon.
Wednesday, 4:42-8:05 a.m. — House fire in the 600 block of Cunningham.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.