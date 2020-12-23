Tuesday, 8:19-8:39 a.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Fairwood.
Tuesday, 9:44-11:07 a.m. — Gas leak in the unit block of South Virginia.
Tuesday, 11:07-11:23 a.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Cunningham.
Tuesday, 1:30-1:47 a.m. — Good intent in the unit block of Nicklas.
Tuesday, 1:43-1:57 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak.
Tuesday, 4:20-4:35 p.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of Plum.
Tuesday, 5:07-5:20 p.m. —Medical call in the 500 block of Veterans Way.
Tuesday, 7:35-7:48 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Virginia.
Tuesday, 11:08-11:55 p.m. — Smoke smell in the 900 block of Robinson.
Wednesday, 12:09-12:22 a.m. — Lift assist in the unit block of Tennessee.
