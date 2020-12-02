Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Tuesday, 10:08-10:30 a.m. — Alarm malfunction in the 1900 block of East Fairchild.
Tuesday, 11:33-11:43 a.m. — Medical call in the 1900 block of Edison.
Tuesday, 11:51 a.m. to 12:02 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of North Oregon.
Tuesday, 12:49-1 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of James Place.
Tuesday, 4:11-4:32 p.m. — Traffic accident in the 2900 block of North Vermilion.
Tuesday, 5:11-5:17 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Bryan.
Tuesday, 6:21-6:44 p.m. — Overdose in the 300 block of North Griffin.
Tuesday, 7:21-7:38 p.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Beechwood.
Tuesday, 7:28-7:40 p.m. — Overdose in the unit block of Oakwood.
Tuesday, 10:06-10:16 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Bradley.
Tuesday, 10:37-11:04 p.m. — Medical call in the 3100 block of Cobblestone.
Wednesday, 3:56-4:08 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Chandler.
