Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Monday, 9:10-9:13 a.m. — False alarm in the unit block of West West Newell.
Monday, 9:33-9:41 a.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of West Plum.
Monday, 12:47-12:50 p.m. — False alarm in the 1900 block of East Main.
Monday, 12:36-12:51 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of West English.
Monday, 1:08-1:34 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 200 block of Tennessee Avenue.
Monday, 1:43-2 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of McKinley Avenue.
Monday, 3:30-7:09 p.m. — Structure fire in the 400 block of Harmon.
Monday, 8:23-8:40 p.m. — Electrical problem in the 1100 block of Fowler Avenue.
Monday, 8:50-9:15 p.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of North Jackson.
Monday, 10:04-10:34 p.m. — Overheated furnace motor in the 2500 block of North Vermilion.
Tuesday, 6:40-6:54 a.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Sherman.
Tuesday, 7:12-7:41 a.m. — Vehicle fire in the 1100 block of Chandler.
Tuesday, 11:39-11:45 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Hubbard Lane.
Tuesday, 2:04-2:44 p.m. — Natural gas leak in the 3500 block of Cambridge Court.
Tuesday, 5:31-5:52 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Giddings.
Tuesday, 7:30-7:42 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of National Avenue.
Tuesday, 11:03-11:27 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Knollcrest Drive.
