Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Tuesday, 11:13-11:20 a.m. — Good intent call at Seminary and Collett.
Tuesday, 11:53 a.m. to 12:08 p.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of Commercial.
Tuesday, 12:21-12:32 p.m. — Burnt food in the 500 block of East Main.
Tuesday, 1:35-2:19 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Walnut.
Tuesday, 1:49-2:04 p.m. — Lift assist in the 600 block of Commercial.
Tuesday, 1:59-2:16 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of West Newell.
Tuesday, 6:13-6:26 p.m. — Smoke scare in the 800 block of North Logan.
Tuesday, 6:46-6:59 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Raymond.
Tuesday, 8:13-8:15 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Fairchild.
Tuesday, 9:23-10:09 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of South.
Tuesday, 11:35-11:48 p.m. — Assist other agency in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Wednesday, 6:30-6:40 a.m. — Good intent call in the 800 block of Johnson.
