Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Monday, 9:46-10 a.m. — Medical call in the 1400 block of Chandler.
Monday, 10:59-11:10 a.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Monday, 12:22-12:39 p.m. — False alarm in the 3200 block of Vista Drive.
Monday, 1:28-1:43 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of West Madison.
Monday, 2:52-3:08 p.m. — Vehicle accident at North Vermilion and Seminary.
Monday, 4:52-5 p.m. — Medical call in the 1800 block of East Main.
Monday, 5:47-5:54 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of East Winter.
Monday, 6-6:24 p.m. — Food on the stove in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Monday, 8:31-8:58 p.m. — Medical call in the 3500 block of North Vermilion.
Tuesday, 1:09-1:23 a.m. — Good intent call and smoke in the area in the 2200 block of Cannon.
Tuesday, 2:09-2:14 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of South.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.