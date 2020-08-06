Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Tuesday, 8:14-8:33 a.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of North Bowman.
Tuesday, 10:03-10:12 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Columbus.
Tuesday, 11-11:10 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of East Williams.
Tuesday, 11:19-11:32 a.m. — Investigation of illegal burning at North Logan and West Main.
Tuesday, 11:54 a.m. to 12:02 p.m. — Investigation of illegal burning in the 300 block of North Cedarwood.
Tuesday, 12:24-12:38 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of East Madison.
Tuesday, 2:41-3:07 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of West Roselawn.
Tuesday, 3:24-3:50 p.m. — Alarm malfunction in the unit block of Country Club.
Tuesday, 5:57-6:21 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of South.
Tuesday, 8:36-8:44 p.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of Glenwood.
Tuesday, 8:30-8:50 p.m. — Investigation of illegal burning at East Main and South Virginia.
Tuesday, 9:21-9:31 p.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of Johnson.
Tuesday, 11:29 p.m. to Wednesday, 12:03 a.m. — Carbon dioxide detector activation in the 1200 block of Garden.
Wednesday, 12:52-1:04 a.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Chandler.
Wednesday, 1:29-2:16 a.m. — Exhaust fan malfunction in the 100 block of Tennessee.
Wednesday, 5:02-5:18 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Kentucky.
