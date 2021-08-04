Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Monday, 12:39-12:52 p.m. — Authorized burning in the 1600 block of Bradford Place.
Monday, 1:42-1:50 p.m. — Medical call in the 1400 block of Eastview.
Monday, 4:04-4:25 p.m. — Carbon monoxide incident in the 600 block of Porter.
Monday, 7:19-7:33 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Monday, 8:18-8:43 p.m. — Report of an unauthorized burning in the unit block of Morin.
Monday, 9:08-9:20 p.m. — Medical call in the 1800 block of East Main.
Monday, 9:45-9:57 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Ridgeview.
Monday, 10:52-11:12 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of North Walnut.
Tuesday, 12:43-12:52 a.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Edgewood.
Tuesday, 6:13-6:24 a.m. — Medical call in the 3600 block of North Vermilion.
Tuesday, 8:34-8:37 a.m. — Medical call in the 2900 block of North Vermilion.
Tuesday, 11:15-11:22 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of South Gilbert.
Tuesday, 1:23-1:43 p.m. — Medical call in the 3600 block of North Vermilion.
Tuesday, 4:12-4:29 p.m. — Medical call in the 3000 block of Park Haven Boulevard.
Tuesday, 4:29-4:44 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 1600 block of East English.
Tuesday, 4:53-5:15 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 200 block of Tennessee Avenue.
Tuesday, 5:39-5:55 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Eastgate Drive.
Tuesday, 7:18-7:35 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Tuesday, 7:35-7:52 p.m. — False alarm in the 300 block of Lynch.
Tuesday, 7:52-8:12 p.m. — False alarm in the unit block of East Harrison.
