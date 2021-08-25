Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Tuesday, 7:47-7:55 a.m. — Accidental alarm activation in the 1500 block of Myrtle Drive.
Tuesday, 8:50-9:09 a.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Valleyview.
Tuesday, 9:21-9:48 a.m. — Debris/rubbish fire in the 400 block of Sager.
Tuesday, 10:16-10:25 a.m. — Medical call at North Walnut and West North.
Tuesday, 12:12-12:53 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of South Crawford.
Tuesday, 12:57-1:32 p.m. — Carbon monoxide leak in the 1600 block of Eastview Drive.
Tuesday, 3:39-3:59 p.m. — Medical call in the 4000 block of North Vermilion.
Tuesday, 4:02-4:41 p.m. — Natural gas odor in the 300 block of East Liberty Lane.
Tuesday, 7:11-7:39 p.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of North Franklin.
Tuesday, 8:07-8:24 p.m. — Carbon monoxide investigation in the 200 block of Sunset.
Tuesday, 10:50-11:03 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Crystal Drive.
Tuesday, 11:15-11:26 p.m. — False alarm in the 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.
Tuesday, 11:15-11:37 p.m. — Power lines down in the 100 block of Wilson.
Tuesday, 11:30-11:40 p.m. — Citizen assist in the 1300 block of North Kimball.
Wednesday, 12:18-12:50 a.m. — Debris/rubbish fire in the 400 block of Sager.
Wednesday, 12:56-1:05 a.m. — False alarm in the 1500 block of Valleyview.
Wednesday, 12:54-1:11 a.m. — Electrical problem in the 200 block of East Roselawn.
