Firefighters responded to the following calls:

Tuesday, 8:49-9:09 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of North Vermilion.

Tuesday, 9:55-10:10 a.m. — Leg injury in the 3400 block of East Main.

Tuesday, 10:51-11:06 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Belton.

Tuesday, 1:30-1:46 p.m. — Traffic accident at Main and Jackson.

Tuesday, 3:24-3:44 p.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of Grant.

Tuesday, 3:54-4:20 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Colfax.

Wednesday, 12:13-12:21 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Chandler.

Wednesday, 3:51-4:07 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Oak.

Wednesday, 4:45-4:57 a.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of Parkview.

