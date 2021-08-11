Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Tuesday, 8:49-9:09 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of North Vermilion.
Tuesday, 9:55-10:10 a.m. — Leg injury in the 3400 block of East Main.
Tuesday, 10:51-11:06 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Belton.
Tuesday, 1:30-1:46 p.m. — Traffic accident at Main and Jackson.
Tuesday, 3:24-3:44 p.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of Grant.
Tuesday, 3:54-4:20 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Colfax.
Wednesday, 12:13-12:21 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Chandler.
Wednesday, 3:51-4:07 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Oak.
Wednesday, 4:45-4:57 a.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of Parkview.
