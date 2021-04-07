Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Tuesday, 8:51-9:16 a.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Redden Court.
Tuesday, 10:42-10:51 a.m. — Traffic accident in the 400 block of North Vermilion.
Tuesday, 1-1:49 p.m. — Car fire near building in the 3600 block of North Vermilion.
Tuesday, 4:10-4:24 p.m. — Bushes on fire in the 3600 block of North Vermilion.
Tuesday, 4:35-4:45 p.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of East Voorhees.
Tuesday, 6:10-6:27 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of East Main.
Tuesday, 6:04-6:27 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Shorewood Drive.
Tuesday, 6:41-7 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of North Vermilion.
Tuesday, 8:14-8:23 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of West Bluff.
Tuesday, 9:38-9:49 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of North Franklin.
