Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Monday:
6:50-7:06 a.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of Skyline.
9:08-9:24 a.m. — Medical call in the 3200 block of Independence Drive.
12:36-12:53 p.m. — Medical call at Jackson and Van Buren.
12:41-12:49 p.m. — Carbon dioxide alarm in the 2700 block of Townway.
1:49-2:02 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Harvey.
3:11-3:15 p.m. — Accidental alarm in the 800 block of North Logan.
3:09-3:21 p.m. — Bushes on fire next to building in the 3100 block of North Vermilion.
3:44-4:36 p.m. — Accidental alarm in the 3800 block of North Vermilion.
5:02-5:18 p.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of North Vermilion.
7:17-7:25 p.m. — Good intent call in the 1200 block of Lorraine.
7:14-7:30 p.m. — Accidental alarm in the 2900 block of North Vermilion.
7:53-8:08 p.m. — Accident with injuries in the 400 block of South Gilbert.
9:54-10:09 p.m. — Alarm malfunction in the 1900 block of East Main.
11:08-11:27 p.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Westview.
Tuesday:
12:32-1:06 a.m. — Food on stove in the 300 block of Eastgate Drive.
2:04-2:17 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Giddings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.