Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Tuesday, 1:08-1:23 p.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.
Tuesday, 1:16-1:33 p.m. — Power lines down in the 1100 block of Wilkin Avenue.
Tuesday, 1:27-1:36 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of North Walnut.
Tuesday, 8:11-8:28 p.m. — Three-vehicle accident in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Tuesday, 8:45-8:56 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of East Seminary.
Tuesday, 9:27-9:31 p.m. — Vehicle accident in the 800 block of East Fairchild.
Tuesday, 10:05-10:21 p.m. — Two-vehicle accident at I-74 exit 220.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.