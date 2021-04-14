Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Tuesday, 3:50-4:02 p.m. — Smoke in the area of the 200 block of North Logan.
Tuesday, 4:21-4:35 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Sunset Ridge.
Tuesday, 5:50-5:53 p.m. — Good intent call in the 900 block of North Vermilion.
Tuesday, 7:05-7:26 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of West Madison.
Tuesday, 8:19-8:34 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of South Virginia.
Wednesday, 5:04-5:16 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Robinson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.