Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Monday, 8:14-8:30 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Kist.
Monday, 8:56-9:08 a.m. — Medical call in the 1700 block of Crestview.
Monday, 9:16-9:52 a.m. — Natural gas leak in the unit block of East Main.
Monday, 9:13-9:34 a.m. — Medical call in the 2100 block of North Vermilion.
Monday, 12:02-12:11 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of East Harrison.
Monday, 1:28-1:42 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of East Main.
Monday, 2:07-2:21 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Rogers.
Monday, 5:35-5:47 p.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of Texas.
Monday, 6:03-6:20 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Warrington.
Monday, 6:55-7:10 p.m. — Medical call in the 3600 block of North Vermilion.
Tuesday, 4:17-4:33 a.m. — Medical call in the 3200 block of Vista.
