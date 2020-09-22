Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Monday, 8:29-10:02 a.m. — Rubbish fire in the unit block of National Avenue.
Monday, 9:53-9:59 a.m. — Auto accident at North Vermilion and Shady Lane.
Monday, 1:31-1:44 p.m. — Illegal burning in the 200 block of Tennessee Avenue.
Monday, 3:11-3:16 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Harmon.
Monday, 3:27-3:34 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Camelot Drive.
Monday, 7:07-7:28 p.m. — Recreational fire at North California and Cannon Street.
Monday, 9:14-9:19 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Giddings.
