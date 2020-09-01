Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Monday, 10:12-10:29 a.m. — Smoke scare in the 200 block of Oakwood.
Monday, 4:06-4:24 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak.
Monday, 4:10-4:23 p.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Valleyview.
Monday, 5:30-5:39 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Harvey.
Monday, 6:28-6:44 p.m. — Illegal burning in the unit block of Cronkhite.
Monday, 8:13-8:33 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Hubbard.
