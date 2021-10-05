Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Monday, 7:58-8:11 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Forrest.
Monday, 10:26-11:06 a.m. — Wiring / electrical problem in the 1000 block of East Williams.
Monday, 4:41-4:54 p.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of South Bowman.
Monday, 8:10-8:25 p.m. — Traffic accident at English and Walnut.
Monday, 7:45-8:26 p.m. — Illegal burn in the 1300 block of Perrysville.
Monday, 9:29-9:42 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of North California.
Monday, 9:44-10:05 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Kentucky.
