Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Monday, 11:56 a.m. to 12:08 p.m. — Medical call in the 2900 block of North Vermilion.
Monday, 2:19-2:40 p.m. — Stabbing victim in the 500 block of Voorhees.
Geraldine Ruth McKee, 72, of Georgetown, passed away at 1:36pm, Sunday, October 25, 2020, at her home. She was born on June 4, 1947, in Danville, IL, the daughter of Bernard and Mary {McKinley} Hillyer. She was united in marriage to Richard E. McKee on March 31, 1980, until his passing on Ju…
On Friday, October 23, 2020, Kenneth "Kenny" Pruitt, of Westville, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 68. He also leaves behind 3 brothers and many other close family members and friends. Kenny will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a hardworking m…
