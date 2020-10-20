Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Monday, 9:02-9:36 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of North State.
Monday, 1-1:06 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Bradley Lane.
Monday, 2:18-2:36 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of South Crawford.
Monday, 3:53-3:59 p.m. — Vehicle accident at East Main and Bowman Avenue.
Monday, 3:49-4:02 p.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.
Monday, 3:58-4:12 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 900 block of Hazel.
Monday, 6:44-7:05 p.m. — Carbon monoxide investigation in the unit block of North Alexander.
Monday, 9:15-9:32 p.m. — False alarm in the 200 block of Edwards.
