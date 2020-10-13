Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Monday, 1:13-1:47 p.m. — Shed on fire (no fire) in the 300 block of Porter.
Monday, 6:19-6:41 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of East South.
Monday, 8:28-8:33 p.m. — False alarm in the 1100 block of Skyline.
Monday, 8:31-8:41 p.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of North Bowman.
Monday, 8:51-9:01 p.m. — Medical call in the 2500 block of East Williams.
Tuesday, 12:31-12:47 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Sunset Ridge.
Tuesday, 1:43-1:49 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of North Hazel.
