Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Monday, 9:51-9:56 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak.
Monday, 9:49-10:01 a.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 300 block of Robinson.
Monday, 10:08-10:14 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Cronkhite.
Monday, 2:27-2:38 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Koehn.
Monday, 2:29-2:40 p.m. — False ceiling collapsed in the 400 block of North Vermilion.
Monday, 3:27-3:32 p.m. — Accident at Fairchild and Kingdom.
Monday, 4:39-4:48 p.m. — Smoke in the area in the 300 block of South Cedarwood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.