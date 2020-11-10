Firefighters responded to the following calls:

Monday, 6:54-7:21 a.m. — Motor vehicle accident at Main and Vermilion.

Monday, 9:55-10:05 a.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Grant.

Monday, 10:54-11:06 a.m. — Illegal burning in the 1600 block of North Vermilion.

Monday, 12:50-1:01 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Clyman Lane.

Monday, 1:37-2:07 p.m. — Carbon monoxide investigation in the 900 block of Chandler.

Monday, 4:09-4:17 p.m. — Illegal burning in the 100 block of Cronkhite Avenue.

Monday, 5:21-5:32 p.m. — Illegal burning in the 200 block of Oak Hill Drive.

Monday, 5:54-6:04 p.m. — Accidental fire alarm in the 1400 block of Eastview Avenue.

Monday, 6:16-6:30 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Grant.

Monday, 8:03-8:19 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of North Hazel.

Tuesday, 12:28-12:45 a.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of North Bowman Avenue.

Tuesday, 2:56-3:10 a.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of East Raymond Avenue.

