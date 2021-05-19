Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Monday, 7:29-9:14 a.m. — Structure fire in the 600 block of Bryan Avenue.
Monday, 8:38-8:47 a.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Bryan Avenue.
Monday, 11:39-11:57 a.m. — Electrical problem in the 1100 block of Sheridan.
Monday, 12:35-12:46 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Lawndale Drive.
Monday, 1:29-1:36 p.m. — Medical call in the 1700 block of Bowman Avenue.
Monday, 3:07-3:13 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Monday, 4:09-4:20 p.m. — Vehicle accident in the unit block of East Harrison.
Monday, 6:31-6:47 p.m. — Police assist at Michigan and Voorhees.
Monday, 7:43-7:47 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Robinson.
Monday, 8:19-8:25 p.m. — False alarm in the 200 block of East Williams.
Monday, 9:40-9:45 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Delaware Avenue.
Tuesday, 12:18-12:35 a.m. — Medical call in the 2000 block of Lake Terrace Drive.
Tuesday, 8:05-8:15 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of South Griffin.
Tuesday, 10:08-10:28 a.m. — Traffic accident in the 3100 block of North Vermilion.
Tuesday, 2:23-2:33 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Blueridge.
Tuesday, 2:40-2:53 p.m. — Traffic accident at Robinson and Clay.
Tuesday, 5:21-5:32 p.m. — Gas odor investigation in the 300 block of North Washington.
Tuesday, 9:28-9:45 p.m. — Medical call in the 3500 block of North Vermilion.
Wednesday, 12:23-12:38 a.m. — Knox box detail for police department in the 3500 block of North Vermilion.
Wednesday, 12:26-1:13 a.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of East Williams.
