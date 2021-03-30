Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Monday, 1:27-1:44 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Nicklas.
Monday, 4-4:09 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Morin.
Monday, 4:45-5 p.m. — Overdose in the 100 block of North Gilbert.
Monday, 9:10-9:19 p.m. — Illegal burning in the 1100 block of Glenwood.
Monday, 9:35-9:51 p.m. — Faulty detector activation in the 500 block of North Bowman.
Monday, 10:32-11:15 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Pennsylvania.
Tuesday, 2:23-2:47 a.m. — Overdose in the unit block of East Harrison.
Tuesday, 2:50-3:19 a.m. — Overdose in the 1800 block of East Main.
