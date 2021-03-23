Firefighters responded to the following calls:

Monday, 9:59-10:17 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of North California Avenue.

Monday, 10:26-10:39 a.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of North Logan Avenue.

Monday, 11:35-11:44 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of East South.

Monday, 3:52-3:58 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of East Main.

Monday, 4:08-4:17 p.m. — Traffic accident at Main and Oregon.

Monday, 4:49-5:06 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.

Monday, 5:32-6:13 p.m. — Food on stove in the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.

Monday, 9:46-10:03 p.m. — Medical call in the 2300 block of North Vermilion.

Monday, 10:06-10:22 p.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Clyman Lane.

Monday, 10:46-11:22 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Monday, 11:23-11:42 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Timberline Drive.

Tuesday, 3:47-4:16 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Kentucky Avenue.

