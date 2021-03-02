Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Monday, 7:39-7:51 a.m. — Medical call in the 1700 block of East English.
Monday, 10:17-10:28 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Nicklas.
Monday, 12:33-12:44 p.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of North Vermilion.
Monday, 5:30-5:53 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of West Woodlawn.
Monday, 5:37-5:58 p.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Valleyview.
Monday, 7:29-7:49 p.m. — Traffic accident at Main and Bowman.
Monday, 7:36-7:46 p.m. — Overdose in the 300 block of Love.
Monday, 11:33-11:46 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Koehn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.