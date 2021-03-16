Firefighters responded to the following calls:

Monday, 8:18-8:37 a.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of North Bowman Avenue.

Monday, 9-9:15 a.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Clyman Lane.

Monday, 9:27-9:34 a.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of West Columbia.

Monday, 10:09-10:28 a.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.

Monday, 12:24-12:30 p.m. — False alarm in the 700 block of North Logan Avenue.

Monday, 12:45-12:47 p.m. — False alarm in the 800 block of North Logan Avenue.

Monday, 10:57 p.m. to Tuesday, 12:15 a.m. — Fire in the 300 block of East North.

Tuesday, 1:20-1:23 a.m. — False alarm in the 800 block of Logan Avenue.

Tuesday, 2:36-3:03 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you