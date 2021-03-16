Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Monday, 8:18-8:37 a.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Monday, 9-9:15 a.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Clyman Lane.
Monday, 9:27-9:34 a.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of West Columbia.
Monday, 10:09-10:28 a.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.
Monday, 12:24-12:30 p.m. — False alarm in the 700 block of North Logan Avenue.
Monday, 12:45-12:47 p.m. — False alarm in the 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
Monday, 10:57 p.m. to Tuesday, 12:15 a.m. — Fire in the 300 block of East North.
Tuesday, 1:20-1:23 a.m. — False alarm in the 800 block of Logan Avenue.
Tuesday, 2:36-3:03 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
