Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Monday, 6:43-6:55 a.m. — Medical call at East Main and Eastgate Drive.
Monday, 8:02-8:11 a.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Robinson.
Monday, 9:03-9:08 a.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Monday, 10:37-10:42 a.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 500 block of Shadowlawn Place.
Monday, 4:08-4:14 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of North Washington Avenue.
Monday, 4:59-5:12 p.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of McKinley Avenue.
Monday, 5:46-6:04 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of East Harrison.
Monday, 7:07-7:18 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of North Vermilion.
Monday, 11:38-11:45 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of North Vermilion.
Tuesday, 12:17-1:30 a.m. — Transformer fire in the 900 block of Redden Court.
Tuesday, 4:18-4:40 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of East Fairchild.
