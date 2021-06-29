Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Monday, 7:20-7:34 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Bryan Avenue.
Monday, 7:42-7:54 a.m. — Medical call in the 1800 block of Syrele Drive.
Monday, 2:54-3:04 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of East Seminary.
Monday, 5:01-5:04 p.m. — Dispatched and canceled enroute to the 800 block of Lynch.
Monday, 5:27-5:49 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Avenue C.
Monday, 5:33-5:48 p.m. — False alarm in the 800 block of Lynch.
Monday, 8:18-8:30 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of National Avenue.
Monday, 10:32-10:34 p.m. — Dispatched and canceled enroute in the 1900 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Monday, 11:27-11:37 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of May.
