Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Monday, 7:56-8:04 a.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of East Fairchild.
Monday, 7:51-8:15 a.m. — Gas line hit while digging at Logan and Winter.
Monday, 9:50-9:58 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Colfax.
Monday, 9:48 a.m. to 12:06 p.m. — Gas tank on truck leaking in the 2200 block of East Main.
Monday, 10:15-10:38 a.m. — Traffic accident at Bowman and Seminary.
Monday, 10:21-10:25 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Woodlawn.
Monday, 11:54-12:04 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of North Gilbert.
Monday, 12:25-12:59 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of James.
Monday, 2:02-2:18 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Forrest.
Monday, 4:18-5:06 p.m. — Medical call in the 3500 block of Devonshire.
Monday, 7:44-8 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Ann.
