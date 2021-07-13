Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Monday, 8:57-9:10 a.m. — Medical call in the 3900 block of North Vermilion.
Monday, 10:22-10:44 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of North Oregon Avenue.
Monday, 11:07-11:31 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of McReynolds.
Monday, 12:11-12:28 p.m. — Smoke smell in the 1300 block of West Williams.
Monday, 1:04-1:11 p.m. — False alarm in the 400 block of West Fairchild.
Monday, 2:30-2:32 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Ridgeview.
Monday, 3:39-4:01 p.m. — Transformer fire in the 1000 block of North Gilbert.
Monday, 3:55-4:04 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of East Fairchild.
Monday, 4:54-5:21 p.m. — Medical call in the 2500 block of East Main.
Monday, 5:38-5:55 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of East South.
Monday, 7:52-8:09 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Monday, 11:50 p.m. to Tuesday, 12:31 a.m. — Auto accident at East Williams and Fairweight Avenue.
