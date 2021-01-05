Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Monday, 7:58-8:10 a.m. — False alarm in the 300 block of Harmon.
Monday, 9:03-9:20 a.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of Holiday Drive.
Monday, 10:59-11:13 a.m. — Medical call in the 2700 block of Townway Drive.
Monday, 10:56-11:14 a.m. — Two-vehicle accident at Main and Vermilion.
Monday, 11:40-11:50 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of North Gilbert.
Monday, 2:31-2:48 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of South Virginia.
Monday, 3:45-3:54 p.m. — Two-vehicle accident in the 700 block of Commercial.
Monday, 7:43-7:56 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Wilken.
Monday, 10:10-10:20 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Harmon.
Monday, 10:07-10:30 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Griggs Court.
Monday, 10:51-11:10 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of North Griffin.
Tuesday, 1:27-1:48 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of West Voorhees.
