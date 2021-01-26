Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Sunday, 7:33-8:07 a.m. — Carbon dioxide leak in the 3100 block of Cobblestone Lane.
Sunday, 9:08-9:15 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak.
Sunday, 12:16-12:42 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Texas Avenue.
Sunday, 1:03-1:13 p.m. — Auto accident at North Vermilion and East Seminary.
Sunday, 6:22-6:27 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of North California Avenue.
Sunday, 7:06-7:17 p.m. — Burning wires in the 700 block of Robinson.
Sunday, 10:50-11:03 p.m. — Medical call in the 1700 block of Deerwood Drive.
Monday, 12:25-12:50 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Country Club Drive.
Monday, 1:10-1:20 a.m. — Medical call in the 1700 block of Crestview Drive.
