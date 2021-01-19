Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Monday, 7:35-7:44 a.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Monday, 8:36-8:48 a.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Dawn.
Monday, 10-10:18 a.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Monday, 10:32-10:54 a.m. — Medical call in the 2200 block of North Vermilion.
Monday, 11:07-11:20 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of East Harrison.
Monday, 12:49-1:08 p.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of East English.
Monday, 2:32-2:41 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Bradley.
Monday, 3:324-3:43 p.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Robinson.
Monday, 4:19-4:28 p.m. — Traumatic injury from fall in the 400 block of East Main.
Monday, 4:41-5:05 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of West English.
Monday, 8:31-8:38 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Harvey.
Monday, 9:16-9:37 p.m. — Gunshot victim in the 400 block of Avenue A.
Monday, 11:26-11:29 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of South Virginia.
Tuesday, 1:22-1:46 a.m. — Alarm malfunction in the 2700 block of North Vermilion.
Tuesday, 2:26-2:50 a.m. — Carbon dioxide investigation in the 1300 block of Perrysville.
Tuesday, 2:40-2:57 a.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of Giddings.
Tuesday, 3:12-3:32 a.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 1300 block of East Williams.
Tuesday, 6:17-6:42 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Glenwood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.