Firefighters responded to the following calls:

Monday, 8:01-8:10 a.m. — Medical call in the 3100 block of Cobblestone Lane.

Monday, 10:07-10:26 a.m. — Fuel leak in the 2300 block of North Vermilion.

Monday, 10:32-10:38 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of North Griffin.

Monday, 12:03-12:22 p.m. — Overheated motor in the 700 block of Oak.

Monday, 12:28-12:42 p.m. — Good intent in the 1800 block of East Main.

Monday, 7:55-8:06 p.m. — Medical call in the 2800 block of East Williams.

Monday, 9:17-9:26 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak.

Tuesday, 3:58-4:56 p.m. — Overheated motor in the 2000 block of East Main.

