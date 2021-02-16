Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Monday, 9:07-9:16 a.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of Knollcrest.
Monday, 2:57-3:11 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of North State.
Monday, 3:05-3:26 p.m. — Medical call in the 1400 block of Grant.
Monday, 5:54-6:11 p.m. — Medical call in the 3200 block of Independence Drive.
Monday, 7:36-7:38 p.m. — False alarm in the unit block of East West Newell.
Monday, 8:31-8:51 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Country Club Drive.
Monday, 9:56-10:12 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Delaware.
Monday, 10:20-10:33 p.m. — Trash can smoldering in the 1300 block of North Gilbert.
