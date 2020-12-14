Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Friday, 8:58-9:10 a.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Sherman.
Friday, 10:09-10:26 a.m. — Medical call in the 3600 block of Tuttle.
Friday, 10:15-10:34 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Kentucky.
Friday, 10:38-10:52 a.m. — Smoke from washing machine (no fire) in the 1000 block of Belton.
Friday, 11:46-11:58 a.m. — Medical call in the 3500 block of North Vermilion.
Friday, 2:13-2:23 p.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of Perrysville Avenue.
Friday, 3:17-3:33 p.m. — Medical call in the 3500 block of North Vermilion.
Friday, 4:12-4:30 p.m. — Medical call in the 1900 block of Edison.
Friday, 4:20-4:42 p.m. — Carbon dioxide activation in the 100 block of South Crawford.j
Friday, 4:51-5:04 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Bryan.
Friday, 5:17-5:26 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of East South.
Friday, 7:04-7:13 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of West Woodlawn.
Friday, 7:55-8:06 p.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of North Gilbert.
Friday, 8:28-8:46 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Fletcher.
Saturday, 6:45-7:04 a.m. — Medical call in the 3200 block of Brunswick.
Saturday, 7:37-7:43 a.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.
Saturday, 9:13-9:28 a.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of Dearborn.
Saturday, 10:07-10:16 a.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of North Franklin.
Saturday, 11:35-11:44 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of East Madison.
Saturday, 12:01-12:27 p.m. — Medical call in the 4100 block of North Vermilion.
Saturday, 3:41-4:01 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Hillside Drive.
Saturday, 9:47-9:53 p.m. — False alarm in the unit block of Maywood Drive.
Sunday, 2-2:08 a.m. — Electrical problem at East South and College.
Sunday, 3:02-3:20 a.m. — Medical call in the 3200 block of Independence Drive.
Sunday, 9:37-9:51 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Harrison.
Sunday, 11:05-11:49 a.m. — Smell of something burning at Tractor Supply, 3623 N. Vermilion.
Sunday, 3:53-4:07 p.m. — Natural gas leak in the 1400 block of East Fairchild.
Sunday, 3:56-4:07 p.m. — Burnt food on stove in the 1400 block of Eastview.
Sunday, 3:41-4:18 p.m. — Medical call in the 1400 block of Golf Terrace.
Sunday, 5:56-6:07 p.m. — Vehicle vs. pedestrian in the 1000 block of Cleveland.
Sunday, 6:02-6:12 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Koehn.
Sunday, 8:32-9:18 p.m. — Subject trapped under vehicle in the unit block of Fairweight.
Sunday, 10:22-10:41 p.m. — Overdose in the 900 block of Cleveland.
Sunday, 11:37-11:41 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of South.
Monday, 6:53-7:14 p.m. — Medical call in the 3500 block of North Vermilion.
