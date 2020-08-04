Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Friday, 7:22-7:28 a.m. — Motor vehicle accident at Moore and Fairchild streets.
Friday, 8:41-8:51 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak Street.
Friday, 12:19-12:38 p.m. — Carbon monoxide investigation in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Friday, 1:29-1:35 p.m. — False alarm in the 900 block of Blueridge Drive.
Friday, 3:01-3:07 p.m. — Medical call in the 1400 block of Oak Street.
Friday, 6:47-7:05 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Giddings Street.
Friday, 11:27-11:49 p.m. — Electrical problem in the 1200 block of East Williams Street.
Saturday, 6:34-6:52 a.m. — Carbon monoxide detector activated in the 1000 block of Collett Street.
Saturday, 1:31-1:46 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of West Fairchild Street.
Saturday, 3:50-4:08 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of East Winter Avenue.
Saturday, 10:16-10:36 p.m. — Electrical smell at 2101 E. Main St.
Saturday, 10:52-11:08 p.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of Jewell Street.
Saturday, 11:12-11:22 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Wakely Drive.
Sunday, 3:57-4:12 a.m. — Carbon monoxide detector activated in the 1300 block of Fairway Drive.
Sunday, 5:24-5:48 a.m. — Medical call at East Road and North Cedarwood Drive.
Sunday, 8:44-9:22 a.m. — Vehicle accident in the 3200 block of Vista Drive.
Sunday, 9:31-9:35 a.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 1000 block of East Voorhees.
Sunday, 9:44-9:53 a.m. — False alarm in the 1300 block of Fairway Drive.
Sunday, 10:11-10:21 a.m. — Medical call in the 3600 block of North Vermilion Drive.
Sunday, 11:20-11:25 a.m. — Medical call in the first block of Park Street.
Sunday, 3:48-3:54 p.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Sunday, 7:39-7:48 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 400 block of Chester Avenue.
Sunday, 9:11-9:22 p.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of Commercial Street.
Monday, 12:48-1:08 a.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Oak Street.
Monday, 1:29-1:40 a.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of East Fairchild Street.
