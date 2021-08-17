Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Monday, 6:40-7:25 a.m. — Power pole down at Gilbert and Swisher.
Monday, 8:01-8:13 a.m. — Medical call in the 1400 block of Eastview.
Monday, 9:48-10:02 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Hubbard.
Monday, 10:20-10:33 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Franklin.
Monday, 10:25-10:38 a.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Leseure.
Monday, 10:58-11:12 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of North Franklin.
Monday, 12:13-12:25 p.m. — Smoke detector activation in the 1600 block of Beechwood.
Monday, 12:30-12:37 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Bryan.
Monday, 3:09-3:27 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Grant.
Monday, 4:40-7:05 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Bryan.
Tuesday, 12:10-12:37 a.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 100 block of Grace.
Tuesday, 2:23-2:27 a.m. — Traffic accident in the 900 block of Hubbard.
Tuesday, 5:41-5:55 a.m. — Traffic accident at Logan and Main.
