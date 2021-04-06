Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Monday, 10:22-10:34 a.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.
Monday, 2:35-3:46 p.m. — Brush fire at Collet and North streets.
Monday, 3:09-3:19 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Fairweight Avenue.
Monday, 3:33-3:43 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in the unit block of Tillman Avenue.
Monday, 4:01-4:12 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Chandler.
Monday, 5:22-5:35 p.m. — Grill on fire in the 3300 block of Fairway Drive.
Monday, 5:58-6:10 p.m. — Medical call in the 1700 block of Deerwood Drive.
Monday, 7:24-7:39 p.m. — Medical call in the 3500 block of North Vermilion.
Monday, 11:15-11:24 p.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Tuesday, 1:37-1:50 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Harrison.
Tuesday, 5:22-5:44 a.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Eastview Avenue.
