Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Monday, 8:25-8:34 a.m. — Electrical alarm in the 1000 block of North Gilbert.
Monday, 8:56-9:02 a.m. — Dispatched and canceled in the 300 block of Eastgate Drive.
Monday, 12:04-12:48 p.m. — Vehicle fire at Clyman and Fairchild.
Monday, 1:30-2:14 p.m. — Food on stove and smoke in the hallway in the 3500 block of North Vermilion.
Monday, 3:31-3:50 p.m. — Medical call in the 2800 block of North Vermilion.
Monday, 4:35-4:53 p.m. — Smoke scare in the 200 block of East Washington.
Monday, 4:24-5:05 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of North Vermilion.
Monday, 6:02-6:27 p.m. — Structure fire in the 200 block of Edwards.
Monday, 10:32-10:47 p.m. — Vehicle accident in the 1300 block of West Williams.
Tuesday, 12:28-1 a.m. — Medical call in the 3500 block of North Vermilion.
Tuesday, 1:11-1:15 a.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of East Fairchild.
Tuesday, 1:37-1:52 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of East Fairchild.
