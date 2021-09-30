Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, 8:15-8:28 a.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of Martin.
Wednesday, 12:53-1:09 p.m. — Medical call in the 3400 block of East Main.
Wednesday, 2:10-2:26 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of South State.
Wednesday, 5:58-6:20 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of North Collett.
Wednesday, 6:44-6:51 p.m. — Service call in the unit block of Westwood Place.
Wednesday, 8:22-8:34 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak.
Wednesday, 8:36-8:40 p.m. — Unauthorized burn in the 800 block of Franklin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.