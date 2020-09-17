Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, 11:40-11:50 a.m. — Medical call in the 2900 block of Daniel.
Wednesday, 12:32-12:40 p.m. — Medical call in the 1400 block of North Franklin.
Wednesday, 12:30-12:53 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Fairweight.
Wednesday, 12:57-1:03 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Sheridan.
Wednesday, 1:51-2:18 p.m. — Illegal burning in the 100 block of Bensyl.
Wednesday, 3:36-3:40 p.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of Chandler.
Wednesday, 5:02-5:08 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Warrington.
Wednesday, 5:15-5:26 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of North Gilbert.
Wednesday, 5:20-5:31 p.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of North Hazel.
Wednesday, 5:40-5:57 p.m. — Medical call in the 3900 block of North Vermilion.
Wednesday, 7:24-7:34 p.m. — False alarm in the 1500 block of Eastview.
Wednesday, 11:05 p.m. to Thursday, 1:09 a.m. — House fire in the 100 block of Ohio.
Thursday, 3:02-3:07 a.m. — Auto accident (canceled) in the 200 block of South Griffin.
