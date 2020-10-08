Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, 9:08-9:24 a.m. — Medical call in the 3400 block of East Main.
Wednesday, 12:50-1:19 p.m. — Auto accident at Bowman and Griggs.
Wednesday, 3:27-3:46 p.m. — Medical call in the 3800 block of North Vermilion.
Wednesday, 3:55-4:06 p.m. — Detector activation due to maintenance in the 1900 block of East Main.
Wednesday, 5:33-5:40 p.m. — Smoke from a grill in the 700 block of Bryan.
Wednesday, 6:54-7:02 p.m. — Medical call in the 2500 block of East Williams.
Wednesday, 8:31-8:47 p.m. — Auto accident at Main and Virginia.
Wednesday, 8:54-9:03 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Lakewood Drive.
Wednesday, 9:14-9:26 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of North California.
Wednesday, 10:12-12:27 p.m. — Gas leak in the unit block of North California.
Wednesday, 10:15-10:35 p.m. — Smoke odor in the 1700 block of North Bowman.
Wednesday, 10:34-10:59 p.m. — Smoke in the area of Voorhees and Collett.
