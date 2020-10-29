Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, 9:57-10:07 a.m. — Illegal burning in the 100 block of South Griffin.
Wednesday, 10:53-11:13 a.m. — Two-vehicle accident in the 200 block of West Fairchild.
Wednesday, 3:44-4:17 p.m. — Illegal burning in the 700 block of Robinson.
Wednesday, 4:05-4:19 p.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of West Williams.
Wednesday, 4:54-5:02 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of North Bowman.
Wednesday, 4:47-5:04 p.m. — Carbon dioxide detector activation in the 900 block of James.
Wednesday, 4:51-5:07 p.m. — Medical call in the 3500 block of North Vermilion.
Thursday, 12:14-12:30 a.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Elisha.
Thursday, 4:05-4:14 a.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Prairie.
