Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, 7:21-7:39 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Westwood.
Wednesday, 10:02-10:18 a.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of North Vermilion.
Wednesday, 10:53-11:11 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Pennsylvania.
Wednesday, 11:06-11:11 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Chandler.
Wednesday, 12:41-1:04 p.m. — Oven malfunction in the unit block of South Griffin.
Wednesday, 4:38-4:46 p.m. — Medical call in the 3300 block of Lynch Court.
Wednesday, 4:46-5:04 p.m. — Medical call in the 4100 block of North Vermilion.
Wednesday, 6:51-7:09 p.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of North Griffin.
Wednesday, 9:43-11:32 p.m. — Structure fire in the unit block of Columbus.
Thursday, 5:06-5:21 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Koehn.
