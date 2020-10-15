Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, 10:13-10:25 a.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Fairwood.
Wednesday, 12:19-12:24 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of North Washington.
Wednesday, 1:02-1:11 p.m. — Illegal burning in the 1400 block of May.
Wednesday, 12:59-1:29 p.m. — Heat detector activation in the 3200 block of North Vermilion.
Wednesday, 1:25-1:37 p.m. — Power lines arcing in the 800 block of Sherman.
Wednesday, 6:23-6:35 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of North Griffin.
Wednesday, 6:27-6:47 p.m. — Good intent in the 3200 block of Brunswick.
Wednesday, 6:47-7:02 p.m. — Good intent in the 300 block of North Cedarwood.
Wednesday, 6:33-7:11 p.m. — Structure fire in the 900 block of Robinson.
Wednesday, 7:23-7:34 p.m. — Good intent call in the 600 block of North Griffin.
Wednesday, 8:07-8:26 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Rue Orleans.
Wednesday, 9-9:15 p.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of Southmoor.
Wednesday, 9:24-9:20 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Hazel.
Wednesday, 9:11-9:26 p.m. — Good intent at Bowman and Liberty.
